Eric Clapton announces tour of U.K. & Ireland

Eric Clapton has set his first plans for 2024. The three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has just announced a limited run of dates in the U.K. and Ireland.

The six-date tour kicks off May 9 in New Castle, England, and wraps with a two-night stand at London's Royal Albert Hall, May 20 and 21. Clapton played Royal Albert Hall in May, hosting the two-night all-star Jeff Beck tribute concerts.

Tickets for all 2024 shows go on sale Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m.

Clapton is set to kick off a short set of North American shows this year, with the trek launching September 8 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He'll also headline two Crossroads Guitar Festival dates, September 23 and 24, in Los Angeles. A complete list of shows can be found at ericclapton.com.

