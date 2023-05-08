Eric Clapton announces new Jeff Beck collaboration

Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck were good friends and collaborators, and now Clapton is getting ready to share one last collaboration. The three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced he's releasing a cover of the 1961 classic "Moon River" on Friday, May 12, describing it as a "new collaboration from Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck."

Before the official announcement, Clapton shared a snippet of the song on Instagram, along with a black-and-white photo of him and Beck with the caption "5/12."

The collaboration is being released ahead of Clapton's upcoming Jeff Beck tribute concerts, taking place May 22 and 23 at London's Royal Albert Hall. The shows, dubbed A Tribute to Jeff Beck by Eric Clapton & Friends, will feature special guests Ronnie Wood, Joe Perry, Rod Stewart, ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons and more.

