Eric Clapton announces new Jeff Beck collaboration

Rob Monk/Classic Rock Magazine/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

By Jill Lances

Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck were good friends and collaborators, and now Clapton is getting ready to share one last collaboration. The three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced he's releasing a cover of the 1961 classic "Moon River" on Friday, May 12, describing it as a "new collaboration from Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck."

Before the official announcement, Clapton shared a snippet of the song on Instagram, along with a black-and-white photo of him and Beck with the caption "5/12."

The collaboration is being released ahead of Clapton's upcoming Jeff Beck tribute concerts, taking place May 22 and 23 at London's Royal Albert Hall. The shows, dubbed A Tribute to Jeff Beck by Eric Clapton & Friends, will feature special guests Ronnie Wood, Joe Perry, Rod StewartZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons and more.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!