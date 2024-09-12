Eric Clapton's 'Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023' releases coming in November

The 2023 edition of Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival, which raises money for the guitarist's Crossroads Centre treatment center in Antigua, will be released on digital, CD, vinyl and DVD in November.

The festival — returning after a four-year break — took place Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 at LA's Crypto.com Arena and featured John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, H.E.R., Roger McGuinn, Santana, Jimmie Vaughan, ZZ Top, Stephen Stills, Stevie Wonder, The Wallflowers, Gary Clark Jr., John McLaughlin and more. It boasted Bill Murray as the night's emcee.

The package documenting it all, Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023, is coming Nov. 29 and will be available as two DVDs, a four CD/two Blu-ray set, a six-LP vinyl box and on digital, both streaming and in Dolby Atmos.

Among the performances: Sheryl Crow doing "My Favorite Mistake" with John Mayer; Jimmie Vaughan performing his late brother Stevie Ray Vaughan's "Texas Flood"; The Wallflowers doing Tom Petty's "The Waiting"; Roger McGuinn doing The Byrds' "Eight Miles High" with Clapton and The Wallflowers; Stephen Stills, Clapton and The Wallflowers performing the Buffalo Springfield song "Bluebird"; and Clapton performing "I Shot the Sheriff" solo, doing "Crossroads" with Stevie Wonder and covering his late friend Robbie Robertson's song "It Makes No Difference."

Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival began in 1999 and was subsequently held in 2004, 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2019.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.