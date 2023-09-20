Eurythmics’ Annie Lennox contributes personal items to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Credit: Tessa Smith for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

By Jill Lances

Eurythmics star Annie Lennox was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, and now some of her props are on display for fans to enjoy.

Lennox has contributed some new artifacts to the Hall's "Right Here, Right Now" exhibit, including the hat she wore while performing "Jolene" with Dolly Parton and other inductees during the 2022 ceremony's finale. There's also the baton prop she used during her induction performance of Eurythmics classic "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)."

Lennox is one of several artists contributing memorabilia to the "Right Here, Right Now" exhibit. Others include Taylor SwiftBrandi CarlileOlivia RodrigoBillie Eilish and Harry Styles.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!