Ex-Who drummer Zak Starkey takes fans through his career at off-the-cuff one-man NYC show

Poster for 'Zak Starkey … Who?: An Evening of Drums and Conversation' (Courtesy of Zak Starkey)

Drummer Zak Starkey took the stage at New York's Gramercy Theatre Friday for a one-man show which led fans through an off-the-cuff, chaotic journey through his career of nearly three decades as The Who's drummer, plus stints with his dad Ringo Starr, Oasis, Johnny Marr and more.

After screening a film that combined scenes of Starkey's childhood with footage from his decades as a musician, the drummer got behind an onstage kit and played along with the last part of the film. He then asked the audience what they wanted him to do next, and began answering random questions.

Starkey clarified that despite having Ringo Starr as a dad and Keith Moon as a close family friend, his actual drum teacher was ex-Who drummer Kenney Jones. Moon, he said, only taught him about "girls, surfing, The Beach Boys, beer and being a mod."

When the question about his departure from The Who in 2025 was raised, Starkey didn't give details, only sharing that the band was "nuts," "insane" and had an "addiction to friction."

Later, in a sit down Q&A with The Ramones' Marky Ramone, Starkey revealed that Abbey Road is his favorite Beatles LP, especially the song "I Want You (She's So Heavy)."

The remainder of the show featured Starkey playing drums live as video of past performances were screened behind him, including to John Entwistle's isolated bass line from The Kids Are Alright version of The Who's "Won't Get Fooled Again."

The evening ended with The Rolling Stones' Steve Jordan playing bass while Starkey drummed to The Who's "Join Together." Starkey complained that he hadn't gotten to play any Oasis or Beatles songs, but said the venue insisted he end the show -- "You'll just have to come to another one," he said.

