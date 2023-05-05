Extreme cancels festival show due to Nuno Bettencourt knee injury

Extreme has canceled the band's set at the upcoming M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, Maryland, after guitarist Nuno Bettencourt injured his knee.

In a statement, M3 organizers say, "It breaks our heart to announce that due to Nuno's severe knee injury, Extreme will be unable to perform," adding, "Rest assured, Nuno is going to be OK."

Extreme has also shared a statement, reading, "We are seriously bummed out that we are unable to perform for everyone at the M3 Rock Festival as we've been looking forward to the festival for several months. We apologize for the inconvenience to fans attending the festival."

Bettencourt appeared to injure his knee while playing basketball during the Monsters of Rock cruise this week. According to Guitar World, Bettencourt performed while sitting down during Extreme's performance on the cruise.

Extreme will release a new album called Six on June 9. They'll launch a U.S. headlining tour in August.

