Eye infection leaves Elton John with limited vision in one eye

"Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye," he writes. "I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."
Elton is the subject of a new documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, which will have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September. That will be followed by screenings at the New York Film Festival, which he's expected to attend, and the BFI London Film Festival. It will debut on Disney+ on Dec. 13.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.