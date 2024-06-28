Farewell means farewell: Elton John & husband say they "want to be present" during sons' teen years

Elton John has traveled the world throughout his legendary career, but these days he's looking forward to time at home.

When asked if he plans to hit the road again following the end of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour nearly a year ago, the "Rocket Man" singer recently told Entertainment Tonight a flat "no."

"We've got our sons, you know, they're getting into their teenage years now," Elton's husband, David Furnish, chimed in, referring to their sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11. "We don't want to miss anything. We want to be present for that. It's sort of a key decade, I think, in a child's life."

David added, "He's been doing it for 60 years, so it's nice to have that time to spend at home with the family."

Elton noted, "We went out on the biggest high, just the way I wanted to, and there's no going back [after] that."

But Elton's still plenty busy: He's got a new musical, Tammy Faye, hitting Broadway in previews on October 19, and another musical, The Devil Wears Prada, opening on London's West End in October.

Plus, there's always new music to make. Elton has a new album completed, according to Bernie Taupin, and David wants Elton to team up for a song with "Hot to Go" singer Chappell Roan, who they recently had dinner with.

"Such a brilliant, authentic pop voice and a great lady who is so much fun. I would love to see her and Elton collaborate," he gushed. And Elton seems to be here for it.

"Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams -- all the girls are cracking!" Elton told ET. "They're killing it and it's so fantastic to see. It's all the girls and it's about time and they're all doing great stuff."

