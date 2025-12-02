Fender celebrates 50th anniversary of Iron Maiden with new guitar collection

Fender's 50th anniversary Iron Maiden collection (courtesy of Fender)
By Jill Lances

The 50th anniversary of Iron Maiden is being celebrated with a new line of guitars from Fender.

The company has unveiled a new guitar collection to honor the heavy metal legends, including a limited-edition Masterbuilt Dave Murray Stratocaster from Fender Custom Shop, which mirrors guitarist Dave Murray's favorite touring axe.

The line also includes two other limited-edition 50th anniversary Statocasters in honor of Murray and Janick Gers, as well as a bass for Steve Harris and a Jackson SC1 guitar in honor of Adrian Smith.

"Honoring Iron Maiden's fifty years of pushing heavy metal forward, this collection brings together the signature instruments that helped define their unmistakable sound," says Max Gutnik, chief product officer for Fender Musical Instruments Corporation. "These anniversary models are more than tributes, they are stage-ready tools built to inspire today's players and the next generation."

More info on the guitars can be found at fender.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!