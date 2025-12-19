Final installment of Freddie Mercury's 'Mr Bad Guy' YouTube series released

The final installment of the three-part YouTube series looking back at Freddie Mercury's debut solo album, Mr Bad Guy, has just been released, and it focuses on the songs on the album.

Once again, the clip features archival footage of the Queen frontman's 1985 interview with journalist David Wigg. When asked what song he finds most rewarding, Freddie has a hard time picking a favorite.

“Oh, I don’t know, the one that sells the most,” he quips, before giving a more thoughtful response.

“To me, this is a rewarding album. I think it’s a collection of songs which seem to sort of get in a groove,” he says. “And to me I couldn’t single out one song, because, at this point in time, I seem to be liking a different song every day.”

There are several songs about love on the album, and Mercury reveals whether that means he’s a romantic at heart.

“Well, I guess so,” he says, “but I just like writing songs about love because there’s so much scope and also they have so much to do with me.”

Mercury's Mr Bad Guy was recently reissued in celebration of the 40th anniversary of its release. It was reissued on 180-gram translucent green vinyl featuring a 2019 mix by Queen's longtime sound team, Justin Shirley-Smith and Joshua J. Macrae. The mix originally appeared on the Mercury box set Never Boring.

