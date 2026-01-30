First official photos released of Sam Mendes’ Beatles cast

We're getting our first official look at Sam Mendes' films about The Beatles.

Sony has released a set of photos revealing Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. They were also posted to the movie's official Instagram account and to the accounts of The Beatles and the individual band members.

On Thursday, the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, founded by McCartney, revealed on Instagram that it had received "exclusive postcards" promoting the films, which were hidden around the school for students to find. Students then shared photos of themselves with the postcards, which were posted to the school's Instagram Story.

According to Variety, the postcards also appeared at other Beatles-related locations, including the Cavern Club in Hamburg, Germany, the Lennon memorial Strawberry Field in New York's Central Park, Lennon's childhood home in Liverpool and the Abbey Road Live in Tokyo.

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event will consist of four films, each told from the perspective of one of band member. Due to hit theaters in April 2028, the cast also includes Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono and Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd.

