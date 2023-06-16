Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop” featured in Greenpeace short film

Fleetwood Mac's classic tune "Don't Stop" is featured in a new short film for Greenpeace, which was executive produced by 12 Years A Slave director Steve McQueen.

Variety reports the song's writer, the late Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and singer Christine McVie, gave the organization the rights to use the song before she passed away in November 2022. The version in the clip was produced by Fraser T. Smith and is performed by Future Utopia. It features rapper Avelino, vocals from the House Gospel Choir and music from jazz talent development organization Tomorrow's Warriors.

“This is no ordinary cover: 'Don’t Stop' is a contemporary fable about being young in the world today,” reads a description of the clip. “The song is a call to action for people worried about their future and the state of the planet, and a rallying cry for those who dream of a better tomorrow. Together we can stand up to the fossil fuel industry.”

The video, directed by Samona Olanipekun, is set at an extravagant party where guests are celebrating to excess, although some, including Guardians of the Galaxy 3's Will Poulter, start to wake up and realize the reality of the situation.

Olanipekun shares, “My film is a metaphor for the climate crisis – things feel like they’re falling apart around us, while those in power continue with business as usual. The guests who snap out of the trance represent those brave enough to confront the truth. People everywhere are facing climate catastrophe – it’s time for us to wake up, and shake up, the fossil fuel industry. Together, we are stronger, and every voice makes us louder.”

