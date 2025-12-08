Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood joins the ‘In your 20s’ trend

Mick shared his contribution on Instagram, with the post opening with a somewhat recent video of him behind the drum kit. The video's text reads "in your 20's [sic] you'll be asked to cofound a new band."
Fleetwood Mac was co-founded in 1967 by Mick and Peter Green. John McVie eventually joined the band, followed by Christine McVie in 1970. In 1974, after Mick heard a song from Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks' debut album, Buckingham Nicks, he invited Buckingham to join Fleetwood Mac. Buckingham insisted his then-girlfriend Nicks come with him, and the pair officially joined the group on New Year's Eve.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.