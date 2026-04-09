Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood marries for a fifth time

Congratulations are in order for Mick Fleetwood.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer revealed in an Instagram post in late March that he has gotten married, sharing photos of him and wife Elizabeth on their honeymoon.

“The south Pacific does its magic !!! A honeymoon with my love Elizabeth…creating moments to be remembered !!” he captioned the post. “Sun health and happiness!!”

The post includes two photos of Mick and Elizabeth. In one Mick is wearing a black suit and Elizabeth is in what appears to be a white wedding dress with a fur jacket. The other is of them in front of the ocean, with Elizabeth once again in white, and Mick in a Hawaiian shirt with pink hat. In both photos, Elizabeth's face is covered, and Mick can be seen wearing what appears to be a gold wedding band. There’s also a photo of Mick enjoying the crystal blue water, and another of him posing shirtless in front of the ocean.

This is the 78-year-old Fleetwood Mac drummer’s fifth marriage to his fourth wife. He was previously married twice to model Jenny Boyd, sister of Pattie Boyd, from 1970 to 1976 and from 1977 to 1978. He was also married to Sara Recor from 1988 to 1995 and to Lynn Frankel from 1995 to 2015.

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