Fleetwood Mac's 'Rumours' lands on 'Billboard’s' year-end rock charts

Cover of Fleetwood Mac's 'Rumours' (Warner Records)
By Jill Lances

Fleetwood Mac's Rumours came out in 1977, but apparently it's still as big a hit as ever.

Billboard just came out with its 2025 year-end charts, and despite being almost 50 years old, Rumours lands at #3 on the Year-End Rock & Alternative Albums chart. It even made it on the Year-End Billboard 200 Albums chart at #25. Fleetwood Mac is at #11 on the Year-End Rock & Alternative Artists chart.

The Year-End Rock & Alternative Albums chart also includes several greatest hits packages, including Elton John's 2017 release, Diamonds, at #5; Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1976 album, Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits, at #11; Queen's Greatest Hits, released in 1981, at #14; and Journey's 1988 compilation, Greatest Hits, at #15.

All of those artists landed on the Year-End Rock & Alternative Artists chart as well, with Elton at #15, CCR at #20, Queen at #23 and Journey at #26. 

