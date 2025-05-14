Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham reacts to video for Charli XCX’s 'Von dutch'

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham is sharing his thoughts on the video for Charli XCX's single "Von dutch."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and his daughter Leelee recently launched a new YouTube series called Lindsey + Leelee React, in which they share their commentary on music videos. Charli's video, set in an airport, is the subject of Wednesday's clip.

Right off the bat, Lindsay admits he's "not that familiar" with the pop star. He says he did see her on Saturday Night Live, adding, "I hear good things."

Before watching the video, Leelee asks her dad, "Did you have a brat summer?" Lindsey replies, "The brattiest."

Watching the clip, Lindsey seems a little uncomfortable as Charli bleeds on and spits at the camera lens, and seems surprised she "got away" with walking on the wing of an airplane, but in the end liked the video.

“I thought it was very entertaining,” he says. “I mean, there was so much going on and all in the context of a normally restrictive environment ... that set the whole thing off very well, I thought.”

As for what Charli was trying to say with the clip, Lindsey notes, "She’s saying 'screw you.'"

Lindsey and Leelee launched their React series in April, with the first episode dedicated to the video for Lindsey's 1984 track "Slow Dancing."

