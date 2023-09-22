Foghat releases new 'Sonic Mojo' tune, “She’s A Little Bit Of Everything”

Foghat has unveiled the latest track from their upcoming album, Sonic Mojo. The new tune, "She's a Little Bit of Everything," was co-written by founding drummer Roger Earl's former Savoy Brown bandmate, the late Kim Simmonds, before he passed away in December 2022.

"As soon as I heard this song, I knew it was for us," Earl shares. "I claimed that it was written about Kim's wife, Debi, but she is far too fine a person to ever admit that that's where it came from. I really believe that this is where Kim got the inspiration for this song." He adds, "It's probably my favorite."

Guitarist Bryan Bassett adds, "The song is a straight blues rocker that's quickly becoming a crowd favorite in our live show."

You can listen to "She's A Little Bit of Everything" via digital outlets and on YouTube.

“She’s A Little Bit Of Everything" is one of three songs Simmonds co-wrote for the album along with the already released “Drivin’ On” and “I Don’t Appreciate You,” which is coming October 20.

Sonic Mojo, Foghat's first album in seven years, drops November 10. It is available for preorder now.

