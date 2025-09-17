Foo F-AI-ghters? Uncanny valley Dave Grohl teases '100% real, raw, human element of rock n' roll'

Now that Foo Fighters are officially back to playing shows, the band has released a new video celebrating their return. Or, make that an uncanny valley version of the band.

The clip, titled "A Message from Foo Fighters," begins with what appears to be an AI-generated Dave Grohl declaring, "Hey everyone, it's been awhile, but I'm happy to announce that Foo Fighters are coming back to bring you that 100% real, raw, human element of rock n' roll."

It then cuts to similarly AI-looking recreations of the other band members, often sporting an extra finger or leg, while maintaining to be "living, breathing human beings on stage."

New drummer Ilan Rubin is also seen growing multiple extra arms.

The video's YouTube page notes that it contains "altered or synthetic content," and that "sound or visuals were significantly edited or digitally generated." Clearly, the whole thing is a giant wink at the use of AI in art.

Foo Fighters played their first show in over a year on Saturday in San Luis Obispo, California, which also marked their first live performance with Rubin. They'll launch a tour of Asia in October.

