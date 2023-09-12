Foo Fighters add new US headlining shows

Foo Fighters have announced two new U.S. headlining concerts.

The shows will take place September 28 in Santa Barbara, California, and October 10 in Houston. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 14, at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit FooFighters.com.

Foo Fighters have played a number of one-off headlining dates and festival sets throughout 2023 in support of their latest album, But Here We Are. The performances have marked the first Foos shows with new drummer Josh Freese, who joined following the 2022 death of Taylor Hawkins.

The next date of the Foo Fighters' schedule is September 15 at Chicago's Riot Fest.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.