Foo Fighters drop 10-minute epic “The Teacher”; announce 'But Here We Are' listening events

Foo Fighters are giving fans another taste of their upcoming album But Here We Are, which drops Friday, June 2.

The band just released the 10-minute epic "The Teacher," along with a short film directed by multimedia artist Tony Oursler, which includes trippy images of the band, along with early home movies, and more.

The song, likely inspired by Grohl's late mother Violet, who was a teacher, includes the lyrics, "You showed me how to breathe, never showed me how to say goodbye," and "You showed me how to grieve, but never showed me how to say goodbye."

"The Teacher" is the third song the Foos have released from But Here We Are, following "Rescued" and "Show Me How." It is available for preorder now.

And the Foos are giving fans a unique way to get an early listen to the whole album. They've just announced But Here We Are at Sunrise, a free listening event which takes place, as the name suggests, at sunrise at venues in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles. All ages are welcome, and fans are advised "to rise early, dress for the outdoors and listen together." More information can be found at foofighters.com.

