Foo Fighters drop new single, 'Today's Song'

Foo Fighters have premiered a new single called "Today's Song."

The track marks the first original material from Dave Grohl and company since their 2023 album, But Here We Are.

"Over the years, we've had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak," Grohl says. "Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat. We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what. Because in life, you just can’t go it alone."

Grohl then goes on to mention past Foos members including guitarist Franz Stahl and drummers William Goldsmith and Josh Freese, the latter of whom was just fired from the band in May, as well as the late Taylor Hawkins.

"It should go without saying that without the boundless energy of William Goldsmith, the seasoned wisdom of Franz Stahl, and the thunderous wizardry of Josh Freese, this story would be incomplete, so we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the time, music, and memories that we shared with each of them over the years," Grohl says. "Thank you, gentlemen."

"And... Taylor. Your name is spoken every day, sometimes with tears, sometimes with a smile, but you are still in everything we do, everywhere we go, forever," he continues. "The enormity of your beautiful soul is only rivaled by the infinite longing we feel in your absence. We all miss you beyond words. Foo Fighters will forever include Taylor Hawkins in every note that we play, until we do finally reach our destination."

"Today's Song" is out now via digital platforms.

As for who will be the new Foo Fighters drummer, that has yet to be announced. The band will return to the road for a tour of Asia in October.

