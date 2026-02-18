Foo Fighters headlining 2026 Bourbon & Beyond; announce Hollywood Bowl show with orchestra

Foo Fighters are headlining the 2026 Bourbon & Beyond festival, taking place Sept. 24-27 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The bill also includes Queens of the Stone Age, Mumford & Sons, Dave Matthews Band, Foster the People, Counting Crows, Of Monsters and Men, Hootie & the Blowfish, The Flaming Lips, 4 Non Blondes, Portugal. The Man, Gary Clark Jr., Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Squeeze, Cheap Trip, Fitz and the Tantrums, Violent Femmes, Jet, Plain White T's and Our Lady Peace.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit BourbonandBeyond.com.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have also announced a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, taking place Aug. 22. They will be accompanied by the Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra, whose conductor, Gustavo Dudamel, performed alongside Dave Grohl at Coachella 2025.

For ticket info, visit HollywoodBowl.com.

