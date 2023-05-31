Foo Fighters open new DC club with Scream reunion

Foo Fighters are used to playing stadiums and arenas, but they returned to the club Tuesday night to help open the new Washington, D.C., venue The Atlantis, a replica of the city's 9:30 Club.

Consequence reports the band treated the crowd of about 450 to a two-hour, 22-song set that opened with a hardcore reunion of Dave Grohl and his Scream bandmate Pete Stahl covering Bad Brains' "At The Atlantis."

The rest of the set included such Foo classics as "This Is A Call," "My Hero," "Best of You" and "Everlong," along with a performance of The Colour and the Shape track "New Way Home" for the first time since 2011. The show also featured Grohl's daughter Violet Grohl on "Shame Shame" and "Rope" and 9:30 Club owner Seth Hurwitz on drums for "Big Me."

And the band's late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, was once again remembered during the show, with Grohl dedicating "Aurora" to him. He also thanked their fans for helping them carry on following Hawkins' death in March 2022.

Foo Fighters are headed overseas for their next set of shows. They play Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park in Germany on June 2 and 4, respectively. They return to the States June 14 for a show in Rogers, Arkansas. A complete list of dates can be found at foofighters.com.

