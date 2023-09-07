Foo Fighters to perform on '﻿Austin City Limits'﻿ TV series

Foo Fighters are headed back to Austin City Limits.

Dave Grohl and company will perform on the upcoming 49th season of the long-running music performance TV series. Their episode airs on November 18.

The Foos have performed on Austin City Limits twice before. Highlights from those shows were also compiled into an hourlong ACL special, which premiered in 2021 in celebration of the "Everlong" band's 25th anniversary.

Foo Fighters had also booked an ACL taping for 2022, but it was scrapped due to the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Austin City Limits airs on PBS. Episodes will also be available to stream via PBS.org.

Foo Fighters are set to headline the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival, taking place October 6-8 and 13-15.

In other Foos news, the creators of the Foo Fighters pinball game have released a behind-the-scenes video on how the machine came together. You can watch that streaming on YouTube.

