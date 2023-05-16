Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, The Cure & more playing 2023 Riot Fest

Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age and The Cure are among the headliners for the 2023 Riot Fest, taking place September 15-17 in Chicago.

The bill also includes both Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service, as well as Turnstile, The Mars Volta, Mr. Bungle, The Gaslight Anthem, AFI, The Used, Say Anything, 100 gecs, The Breeders, The Interrupters, White Reaper and Tegan and Sara.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit RiotFest.org.

Riot Fest is one of several festivals Foo Fighters are playing this year as part of their live comeback following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. Their first show back takes place May 24 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

