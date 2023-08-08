Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers & Metallica nominated for 2023 MTV VMAs

Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Metallica are among the nominees for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

All three will compete in the Best Rock category: Foos for "The Teacher," RHCP for "Tippa My Tongue" and Metallica for "Lux Æterna." Other nominees in the category include Linkin Park's "Lost," Måneskin's "The Loneliest" and Muse's "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween."

In addition to multiple past VMA wins, Foo Fighters was honored with the Global Icon Award in 2021, while RHCP has also earned multiple VMA honors, including the Global Icon Award in 2022 and the Video Vanguard Award in 2000. Metallica has won two previous VMAs.

The 2023 MTV VMAs take place September 12 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. For the full list of nominees and to vote for your favorites, visit Vote.MTV.com.

