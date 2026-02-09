Foo Fighters share another new music teaser: 'Here we go again'

Foo Fighters are continuing to tease new music.

Dave Grohl and company have shared another video featuring different clips of what sounds like new songs smashed together. Throughout the video, which was posted to the Foos' Facebook, the phrase "Here we go again" continually pops up on the screen.

"Of a broken broadcast system," the post's caption reads.

The Foos previously posted a teaser video earlier in February. That one featured the phrase "Do you want more???" alongside the caption, "This is just a test."

The most recent Foo Fighters album is 2023's But Here We Are. In 2025, they put out two new singles, "Today's Song" and "Asking for a Friend," and recruited a new drummer, Nine Inch Nails' Ilan Rubin, after parting ways with Josh Freese.

In between teasing new Foos tunes, Grohl attended Super Bowl 60 Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The NFL posted footage Grohl in the crowd, who started chugging a beer when he realized he was on camera.

Grohl will be back in stadiums with Foo Fighters when they launch a U.S. tour in August.

