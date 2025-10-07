Foo Fighters unearth 'US version' of 'Times Like These' video

You can finally watch both versions of Foo Fighters' "Times Like These" video.

While two clips were filmed for the One by One single, only one was uploaded to the Foo Fighters' YouTube page. Now, the Foos have officially uploaded the second one, dubbed the "U.S. version."

The first video, which was already on YouTube, features Dave Grohl and company performing in front of an ever-changing psychedelic background. The second one shows Grohl alongside guitarist Chris Shiflett, bassist Nate Mendel and late drummer Taylor Hawkins rocking out under a bridge as people come up and dump different items in front of them, starting with TVs and a Game Boy Advance and ending with cars and an entire house.

In a Facebook post, the Foos share that they unearthed the "Times Like These" U.S. version video after someone pointed out that it wasn't on YouTube.

"So after some digging, we found it, converted it to HD and it is now out," the band says.

Foo Fighters are currently on tour in Asia. The trek follows a recent run of pop-up last-minute U.S. dates, which marked the Foos' first with new drummer Ilan Rubin.

