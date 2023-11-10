Foo Fighters, Metallica, boygenius & more among 2024 Grammy rock nominees

The nominations for the 2024 Grammys were announced on Friday, November 10. Here's who's competing in the dedicated rock categories:

The Best Rock Album nominees are Foo Fighters' But Here We Are, Great Van Fleet's Starcatcher, Metallica's 72 Seasons, Paramore's This Is Why and Queens of the Stone Age's In Times New Roman...

In the Best Rock Song category, you'll find Foo Fighters' "Rescued," QotSA's "Emotion Sickness," The Rolling Stones' "Angry," boygenius' "Not Strong Enough" and Olivia Rodrigo's "ballad of a homeschooled girl."

Best Rock Performance includes "Rescued," "Not Strong Enough," Metallica's "Lux Æterna," Arctic Monkeys' "Sculptures of Anything Goes" and Black Pumas' "More Than a Love Song."

The Best Alternative Music Performance nominees are Paramore's "This Is Why," boygenius' "Cool About It," Arctic Monkeys' "Body Paint," Lana Del Rey's "A&W" and Alvvays' "Belinda Says."

Arctic Monkeys' The Car, boygenius' the record, Del Rey's Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, Gorillaz's Cracker Island and PJ Harvey's I Inside the Old Year Dying will compete for Best Alternative Music Album.

Up for Best Metal Performance are Metallica's "72 Seasons," Disturbed's "Bad Man," Slipknot's "Hive Mind," Spiritbox's "Jaded" and Ghost's cover of Iron Maiden's "Phantom of the Opera."

The 2024 Grammys will air February 4 on CBS.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.