Foo Fighters schedule UK stadium tour for 2024

Foo Fighters are hopping across the pond in 2024 for a U.K. stadium tour.

The outing, dubbed the Everything or Nothing at All Tour, consists of six dates in June. Wet Leg will also be on the bill for select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FooFighters.com.

The tour news follows Foo Fighters' surprise performance at England's Glastonbury Festival on June 23.

Foo Fighters will be supporting their new album But Here We Are, their first since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. They've been touring since May with new drummer Josh Freese, and have a number of U.S. headlining dates and festivals on their summer schedule.

