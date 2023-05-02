Foo Fighters announce Brazil show with Garbage and Wet Leg

By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters have announced a new show in Brazil, and they're taking some friends along with them.

Dave Grohl and company will headline Estádio Couto Pereira in Curitiba on September 7, with Garbage and Wet Leg also on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 4, at 10 a.m. local time. Visit FooFighters.com for more info.

Garbage drummer Butch Vig previously worked with Grohl when he produced Nirvana's Nevermind. As for Wet Leg, Grohl just made a surprise appearance during the "Chaise Longue" duo's weekend two Coachella set.

The Brazil show is part of Foo Fighters' live comeback following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. The group's first show back is scheduled for May 24 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Foo Fighters are also putting out a new album called But Here We Are, featuring the single "Rescued," on June 2. It hasn't yet been announced who's playing drums on the album or during the tour.

