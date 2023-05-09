Foo Fighters headlining 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival

Foo Fighters are headlining the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival, taking place October 6-8 and October 13-15 in Austin, Texas.

Headliners also include Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, The 1975, Hozier, Alanis Morissette, Kendrick Lamar, ODESZA and Shania Twain. Among the other artists on the bill are Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Maggie Rogers, The Mars Volta, The Revivalists, Portugal. The Man, M83 and The Breeders.

Most of the acts on the lineup will play both weekends, however some are exclusive to just one. For example, The Mars Volta are playing only the first weekend, while The 1975 are only playing the second.

Tickets go on sale starting Tuesday at noon CT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit ACLFestival.com.

ACL is one of several festivals Foo Fighters are playing this year as part of their live comeback following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. Their first show back takes place May 24 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

