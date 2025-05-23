Foos-ing & boozing: Foo Fighters request permission to curse, drink & smoke onstage during Indonesia show

By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters' upcoming concert in Jakarta, Indonesia, looks to be just as rowdy as their shows anywhere else in the world.

Promoter Ravel Junardy tells the Jakarta Globe that Dave Grohl and company have "asked for the freedom to curse on stage, as well as permission to smoke and drink during the show."

"As long as it doesn't touch on sensitive topics like race, religion, or Indonesian cultural values, we'll allow it," Junardy says.

Additionally, the Foos will be flying their private chef alongside them for the show.

"We've received their menu, but we'll also serve them some local specialties," Junardy says.

Foo Fighters will play Jakarta as part of their tour of Asia kicking off in October. The shows will mark their first since Grohl's 2024 infidelity scandal, as well as their first since since parting ways with drummer Josh Freese.

