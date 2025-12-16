Foreigner announces new tour dates with Lou Gramm

Foreigner's Lou Gramm at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction (Disney/Michael Le Brecht) II

Foreigner has announced some new 2026 tour dates with original frontman Lou Gramm.

The band is set to reunite with Gramm for a string of Florida shows that kick off April 17 in St. Augustine, wrapping April 23 in Key West.

Foreigner played several dates with Gramm in December. According to setlist.fm, Gramm joined the band for five songs, including "I Want to Know What Love Is," "Hot Blooded" and "Urgent."

Foreigner also has several 2026 dates planned without Gramm. They launch a string of unplugged shows on Feb. 25 in Beaver Creek, Colorado, and then hit Las Vegas for an orchestral residency at The Venetian Theatre on March 6.

They are also touring this summer with Lynyrd Skynyrd on the Double Trouble Double Vision Tour, which starts July 23 in Atlanta.

A complete list of Foreigner dates can be found at ForeignerOnline.com.

