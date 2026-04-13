Foreigner announces special acoustic Las Vegas show

Foreigner is returning to Las Vegas for a very special show.

The band has announced they'll play a special acoustic concert, Foreigner The Hits Unplugged, on Sept. 16 at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The concert is a chance for fans to see reinterpretations of the band’s biggest hits, including "I Want To Know What Love Is," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded" and "Juke Box Hero."

The new show follows the band's recently wrapped residency at The Venetian Theatre, Foreigner: The Hits Orchestral – Celebrating 50 Years Live in Vegas, which had the band performing their biggest hits alongside a 20-piece orchestra.

A Foreigner fan club presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, followed by Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Venetian Rewards presales that begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Foreigner is set to play a series of shows with the band’s original frontman, Lou Gramm, starting April 17 in St. Augustine, Florida. They'll also hit the road this summer with Lynyrd Skynyrd on the Double Trouble Double Vision Tour, which starts July 23 in Atlanta.

A complete list of dates can be found at Foreigneronline.com.

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