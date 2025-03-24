Foreigner announces Canadian tour with guest vocalist

Foreigner is headed up north this fall for a Canadian tour that will feature the band fronted by guest vocalist Geordie Brown, who is quite familiar with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band's music.

Brown starred as the male lead in the workshop production of the Foreigner musical, Juke Box Hero, The Musical, during its runs in Calgary in 2018, and Toronto in 2019.

"I was most impressed by Geordie's performances of Juke Box Hero, The Musical in Canada," Foreigner founding member Mick Jones shares. "He is not only a consummate vocalist, but a verified Broadway actor to boot. We look forward to welcoming him at our shows on Foreigner's 2025 Canadian tour."

The tour will actually serve as a lead-up to the launch of Juke Box Hero, The Musical, which is scheduled to go into production next year.

Foreigner's Canadian tour is set to kick off Oct. 21 in St. John’s, Newfoundland, and wrap Nov. 7 in Kelowna, British Columbia. The band's next U.S. show is June 11 in Highland, California.

A complete list of Foreigner dates can be found at foreigneronline.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.