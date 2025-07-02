Foreigner to release deluxe edition of fourth studio album, '4'

Foreigner is revisiting their multi-Platinum album 4 with a new super deluxe edition.

Foreigner 4 Deluxe, dropping Sept. 12, is a five-disc CD/Blu-Ray package that includes newly remastered stereo and Atmos remixes of the album. There's also a whole host of extras, including five previously unreleased songs, early and alternative versions of tracks, instrumentals, and live performances recorded on tour between 1981 and 1982.

Foreigner founder Mick Jones shares that recording 4 "took the better part of two years," noting the band and producer Mutt Lange felt it "was something that just had to be right." He adds, "This package, and particularly the stunning Atmos mixes present a spectacular culmination of one of the most exciting periods of my life."

The deluxe edition will also be released digitally, while the remastered and remixed album will get a vinyl release. All versions are available for preorder now.

Released in 1981, as the album's title suggests, 4 was Foreigner's fourth studio album. The title also refers to the band now being a foursome following the departure of Ian McDonald and Al Greenwood.

The album spent four weeks at #1, thanks to top-five hits "Waiting for a Girl Like You" and "Urgent," as well as the classic tune "Jukebox Hero." The album has gone on to sell over 10 million copies worldwide and has been certified six-times Platinum in the U.S.

To celebrate the release, Foreigner has announced dates for the Foreigner 4 Deluxe Tour, which will feature original lead singer Lou Gramm joining the band for some songs. The tour kicks off with two nights, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, in Port Chester, New York, and runs through Dec. 13 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

A complete list of dates can be found at ForeignerOnline.com.

