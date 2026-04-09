Foreigner releasing ‘Feels Like the First Time’ from forthcoming 'In the Eye of the Storm' soundtrack

Foreigner is set to release a live performance of their iconic track “Feels Like the First Time” on April 17.

The song will be the first single from their forthcoming album, In the Eye of the Storm, the soundtrack to their 50th anniversary concert film, which was shot in New York on Ellis Island and Brooklyn's DUMBO House. The concert, filmed in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty, had the band pushing through with their show despite torrential rain, thunder and lightning that hit New York.

The new recording of “Feels Like the First Time” features three Foreigner frontmen: original singer Lou Gramm, 20-year Foreigner singer Kelly Hansen and current lead singer Luis Maldonado. The song’s video will feature exclusive footage from the concert film.

The In the Eye of the Storm soundtrack will be released July 17, with the concert film expected to hit theaters sometime this summer.

The song's release coincides with the opening of Feels Like The First Time – The Foreigner Musical at the Little Theater on Long Island University's Post campus. The show runs April 17-26 and tickets are on sale now.

Next up, Foreigner will play a string of Florida shows with original frontman Lou Gramm starting April 17. They'll also hit the road this summer with Lynyrd Skynyrd on the Double Trouble Double Vision Tour, which starts July 23 in Atlanta.

A complete list of dates can be found at Foreigneronline.com.

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