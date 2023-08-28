Foreigner reveals final Las Vegas dates with Feels Like The Last Time Farewell Tour residency

Foreigner is currently on their Farewell tour, and it looks like they are ready to say goodbye to their Las Vegas residency as well.

The band just announced their final shows in Sin City, dubbed the Feels Like The Last Time Farewell Tour residency at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The residency will consist of 16 shows taking place in two parts: March 6-April 6 and October 25-November 9.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, September 1, at 10 a.m. PT. The complete schedule can be found at venetianlasvegas.com.

In the meantime, Foreigner's Farewell tour continues through November. It hits Clarkston, Michigan, on Wednesday, August 30. A complete list of dates can be found at foreigneronline.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.