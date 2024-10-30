Foreigner shares behind-the-scenes photo from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame weekend

It’s been a couple of weeks since Foreigner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but they are still riding high from the experience.

The band just shared some behind-the-scenes photos of their Hall of Fame weekend in Cleveland, including shots of original band members Lou Gramm, Rick Wills and Al Greenwood, as well as rehearsal photos featuring the band with Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, Sammy Hagar and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

They captioned the photos, "Still buzzing from the @rockhall ceremony!"

Hagar commented on the post, “Big fun had by all,” with Gramm adding, “Playing with the best in Rock.” Current Foreigner singer Kelly Hansen, who was onstage for the Foreigner Rock Hall performance, also chimed in, writing, "You were all so superb.”

Hagar was the one to welcome Foreigner into the Rock Hall, with their celebration featuring all-star performances of three of their hits — “Feels Like The First Time,” “Hot Blooded” and “I Want To Know What Love is,” the latter of which featured Gramm performing with Kelly Clarkson.

