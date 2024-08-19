Foreigner teasing “very special announcement”

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

By Jill Lances
Foreigner has some big news to share.

The future Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are teasing something on social media, sharing a clip of an old-school jukebox filled with Foreigner hits like "Juke Box Hero," "I Want To Know What Love Is" and more. A faceless person then chooses song #6, which is listed on the jukebox as "Turning Back Time," and a short song clip plays.

The band doesn’t offer any other clues as to what they’re teasing but fans won’t have to wait too long to find out. According to the caption, the news will be revealed Tuesday.

Foreigner previously teased the news by telling fans a "very special announcement is coming."

Foreigner is currently on their Renegades and Juke Box Heroes tour with Styx. The tour hits Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Tuesday. A complete list of dates can be found at foreigneronline.com.

They are set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 19 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The ceremony will stream live on Disney+, followed by a special airing on ABC at a later date.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!