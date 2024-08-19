Foreigner teasing “very special announcement”

The future Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are teasing something on social media, sharing a clip of an old-school jukebox filled with Foreigner hits like "Juke Box Hero," "I Want To Know What Love Is" and more. A faceless person then chooses song #6, which is listed on the jukebox as "Turning Back Time," and a short song clip plays.
Foreigner previously teased the news by telling fans a "very special announcement is coming."
Foreigner is currently on their Renegades and Juke Box Heroes tour with Styx. The tour hits Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Tuesday. A complete list of dates can be found at foreigneronline.com.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.