Foreigner’s Jeff Pilson talks new live album, 'In the Eye of the Storm'

Foreigner is out with a new live album, In the Eye of the Storm, featuring songs recorded during their 50th anniversary concert on New York's Ellis Island and at Brooklyn's DUMBO House.

While you may think this is just another live album, Foreigner’s Jeff Pilson tells ABC Audio there’s something particularly special about the release.

According to Pilson, not only does the album feature “the great songs that Foreigner has in our catalog,” but they are performed by “three different generations of singers, which is really cool.”

The album features original frontman Lou Gramm on some songs, along with former frontman of 20 years Kelly Hansen and current frontman Luis Maldonado. Performances include hit tracks "Feels Like the First Time," "Double Vision" and "Hot Blooded."

“What we love about it is that it's a brotherhood,” Pilson says. “Foreigner is more than just a band, it's a family that's all about the music.”

Foreigner’s Ellis Island show happened back in September and was hit with torrential rain, thunder and lightning that almost threatened the show. Despite the weather conditions, Pilson says things cleared up enough for them to perform five songs on the island, including “I Want To Know What Love Is” with a choir.

“Somehow we came in under the wire, delivered a performance,” Pilson says. “It was magical. It was fantastic.”

The album also includes an acoustic performance of the Simon & Garfunkel classic "Bridge Over Troubled Water" from DUMBO House.

“It's soulful. It's beautiful,” Pilson says of Maldonado’s performance, noting one of the reasons they wanted to cover the track was because “the message of that song, boy, do we need that today.”

“I feel a thousand percent behind our version,” he adds. “I would play it for Paul Simon in a heartbeat.”

In the Eye of the Storm is the soundtrack to Foreigner's 50th anniversary concert film, which is expected to be released sometime this fall.

Foreigner just kicked off their Double Trouble Double Vision tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd. They play Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at Foreigneronline.com.

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