Foreigner’s Lou Gramm sees himself in Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp participants

Foreigner’s Lou Gramm is about to become a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, but before he gets the honor, he’ll impart some rock 'n' roll wisdom to campers at the next edition of Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, taking place in New York City.

Gramm tells ABC Audio that he enjoys getting to interact with the participants, sharing, “I recognize the same obsession that I had when I was their age, and I gravitate towards that right away.”

While some campers are there to learn more about music, others are just there to have fun, but Gramm says they are all usually “very intelligent and they ask great questions.”

“It’s a real positive experience,” he says.

Part of that camp experience is that participants get to perform with the musician counselors, and Gramm says it’s fun to play songs like “Urgent” and “Juke Box Hero" with them.

“I get the impression that the young rockers really want to cut loose,” he says, “and those songs are perfect for that.”

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp's Rock The Apple is happening July 18-21. In addition to Gramm, counselors include Bad Company's Simon Kirke, and Cheap Trick's Rick and Daxx Nielsen. More info can be found at rockcamp.com.

Gramm and the members of Foreigner are set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 19 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The ceremony will stream live on Disney+, followed by a special airing on ABC at a later date.

