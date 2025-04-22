Foreigner’s Mick Jones releasing new single to help raise awareness of Parkinson's disease

Foreigner founder Mick Jones is getting ready to release his first single in decades to coincide with Parkinson's Awareness Month.

Jones, who announced in February 2024 that he had been living with Parkinson’s disease for several years, will release “Shelter From The Storm" to digital platforms on May 23.

The tune is one Jones wrote a decade ago, and features him on lead and backing vocals, bass and electric guitar. It's described as "a stunning anthem serving as an emotional support for uncertain times."

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research will officially unveil "Shelter From The Storm" Saturday at the Parkinson’s Unity Walk in New York’s Central Park. Jones is planning to take part in the event and is encouraging fans to help raise awareness of the disease by joining and donating to his team.

"I am honored that my friend Michael J Fox has chosen to unveil 'Shelter from The Storm' at the Unity Walk this year," the 80-year-old Jones shares. "Michael has done so much to raise awareness of the terrible debilitating disease that we share. His efforts to bring focus to the need for funds to research and a cure are legendary, and I hope to support him in any way that I can."

"Shelter From The Storm" is available to presave now and can be previewed on YouTube.

