'Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live' to debut in May

The Recording Academy is honoring Rod Stewart with his very own concert special.

Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live will feature taped performances from Stewart's One Last Time Tour concerts that took place in Miami, Florida, in February. In addition to the concert performances, the special will feature archival footage of Stewart, along with a behind-the-scenes look at his show.

Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live, named after Rod's 1988 hit song, will air May 19 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Rod Stewart launched his One Last Time Tour in 2024 and still has shows booked through August. Next up, he'll kick off a new set of Las Vegas residency dates at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 27. A complete list of dates can be found at RodStewart.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.