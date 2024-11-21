Former Journey frontman Steve Perry releases video for 'The Season 3' song featuring his late fathe

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has shared a new video for the song "Call Me Irresponsible," which features his late father, Ray Perry.

"My father, Ray Perry, was a singer and when I was a child he would sing to me at bedtime," Perry shares on Instagram. "I recently found a karaoke cassette of my dad singing that he sent me back in 1993 for Christmas."

He adds, “The one song that touched me the most was, ‘Call Me Irresponsible’. His voice was lovely.”

"Call Me Irresponsible" appears on The Season 3, which dropped in early November. It's an updated version of Perry's 2021 Christmas album, originally titled The Season, and features a total of 16 holiday tunes.

