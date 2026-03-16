Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent selling new album for $2 million

Vinnie Vincent attends the Chiller Theatre Expo Spring 2018 at Hilton Parsippany on April 29, 2018 in Parsippany, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent has a new album, but if you want it you’ll have to shell out a whole lot of money.

The rocker revealed on the website for his band Vinnie Vincent Invasion that his new album, Guitarmageddon, is finished, and he's selling it for a whopping $2 million.

“It's been a long time in the making,” reads a post on the site. “I am very proud of this very special album.”

Now while the price is high, that’s not just for a CD or vinyl copy of the album. The $2 million price tag is for the master of the recording.

“This includes 10 songs mixed in master, final product format, all the master files of the artwork, related posters, and 10 separate vinyl and CD packaging art for each individual song, should the buyer choose to release the album on a per-song basis,” reads the post, which suggests the buyer can make back the money by releasing the album.

"The buyer can choose to release the entire album in any format they desire...vinyl, CD, or any other configuration, in whole or in part, at their discretion," the post continues, although any marketing of the album must be approved by Vincent.

The post also says that the purchase price doesn’t include “any right, title, or interest in the copyrights and/or trademarks related to Vinnie Vincent or the product itself.”

And if $2 million is a bit too steep, Vincent is also offering up another option, each song separately at a cost of $200,000 apiece.

More info can be found at VinnieVincentInvasion.com.

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