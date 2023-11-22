Former model sues Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose for sexual assault

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose is being sued by a former model who claims he sexually assaulted her back in 1989.

Sheila Kennedy, who was Penthouse Pet of the Year in 1983, filed a lawsuit in New York Supreme Court on Wednesday, November 22, accusing the rocker of sexually assaulting her in his hotel room after meeting him at a New York nightclub.

The suit says the rocker “made no attempt to ask for or check that Kennedy was consenting” and “treated her like property used solely for his sexual pleasure.” It added that "she felt she had no escape or exit and was compelled to acquiesce.”

The lawsuit claims that as a result of the assault, Kennedy “suffered severe emotional, physical, financial and psychological distress," as well as having “issues with physical and emotional intimacy.” She is seeking unspecified damages.

ABC Audio has reached out to Rose’s rep for a statement.

Kennedy has opened up about the alleged incident with Rose in the past. She recounted her claims in Look Away, a 2021 British documentary about sexual abuse in the rock industry.

