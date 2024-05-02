Gear N' Roses: Gilby Clarke launches Reverb shop

Reverb

By Josh Johnson

Ex-Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke is selling some of his personally used gear with a newly launched Reverb shop.

Among the items available is a custom-made ESP Telecaster, which he played with GN'R and Slash's Snakepit project. Clarke is also offering a signed and framed poster from a 1992 Guns show with Metallica in Oakland.

The Gilby Clarke Reverb shop is open now. For more info, visit Reverb.com.

Clarke played in Guns N' Roses from 1991 to 1994 in place of Izzy Stradlin. He's also performed with Heart.

