Geddy Lee kicks off 'My Effin Life' book tour in New York

Rush's Geddy Lee kicked off a book tour at New York City's Beacon Theatre on November 13, promoting his new memoir, My Effin' Life, which is out now

Each show features Geddy in conversation with a special guest, and New York got Paul Rudd, a huge Rush fan in real life and in the movie I Love You Man.

Rudd chatted with Geddy about the band's early days, how KISS taught them what it means to be professionals, and Geddy's experience of getting fired from the band, only for them to ask him back. Geddy also discussed his parent's history as Holocaust survivors and how that affected his upbringing. Both he and Rudd noted the topic was important, especially in today's climate.

Several times during the evening, Lee got choked up talking about his grief over the death of late Rush drummer Neil Peart and the loss of Peart's daughter and first wife in the late '90s.

Geddy also read two excerpts from the book, one of which explained how his birth name, Gershon Eliezer Weinrib, became Geddy Lee.

During a Q&A section, Lee got emotional when asked if he ever listens to Rush music. Instead of answering, he recalled how Peart listened to Rush's entire catalog before his 2020 death and shared how important it was for him to let Lee know he was proud of their work together.

In addition to the book, Geddy has new music for fans. “I Am You Are” and “Gone," which he said were created from old demos, were played in the theater; they're included in the memoir's audiobook.

Lee's book tour hits Philadelphia on November 15. A complete list of dates can be found at rush.com.

